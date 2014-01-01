Capitals oust Penguins in overtime thriller, Predators win to force Game 7

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored an overtime winner as the Washington Capitals ­ended Pittsburgh's dream of a Stanley Cup hat trick on Monday to advance to the NHL Eastern Conference finals.



Kuznetsov's overtime strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for the Caps as the 2017 and 2016 champions Penguins bowed out before their home fans at the PPG Paints Arena.



The win handed Washington a 4-2 series win and sees them advance to a showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning for a place in the Stanley Cup finals.



After a scoreless first period, Washington took the lead through Alex Chiasson early in the second. Kris Letang leveled for Pittsburgh with a long-range effort which deflected off a stick and past Braden Holtby.



After a nerve-wracking third period which saw both sides fail to break the deadlock, the game went to overtime.



The decisive moment came at 5:27 when the Penguins coughed up possession cheaply to leave the Caps with a breakaway.



Russian star Alex Ovechkin slipped the puck to Kuznetsov, who darted through the Penguins defense before beating goaltender Matt Murray with a clinical finish.



In the night's other game, Nashville scored a series-leveling 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets to set up a decisive Game 7 in the Western Conference.



