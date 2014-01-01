Luye Pharma’s UK assets

Luye Pharma Group, based in East China's Shandong Province, said on Monday that it had agreed to purchase the rights to Seroquel schizophrenia and bipolar disorder treatment products from UK-based multinational pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca Plc.



The $546 million deal will give the Chinese company the rights to the drug and other relevant assets in 51 countries and regions, including China and the UK, according to a Luye filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





