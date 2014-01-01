Luye Pharma’s UK assets

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2018/5/8 22:28:40
Luye Pharma Group, based in East China's Shandong Province, said on Monday that it had agreed to purchase the rights to Seroquel schizophrenia and bipolar disorder treatment products from UK-based multinational pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca Plc.
The $546 million deal will give the Chinese company the rights to the drug and other relevant assets in 51 countries and regions, including China and the UK, according to a Luye filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.