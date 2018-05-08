New battery stores solar, wind power

Chinese scientists have developed a lead-carbon battery for storing power generated from solar panels and wind facilities.



An energy storage system with the batteries has undergone trials at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics in Northeast China's Liaoning Province.



There are 46 streetlights and landscape lights using solar energy for power at the institute. Each lamppost has a solar panel to generate power, which is sent to a battery installed under the post. A fully charged battery can power a streetlight for more than 23 hours.



The system was developed by a research team led by Professor Li Xianfeng and Professor Zhang Huamin with the institute.



The scientists said that renewable energy sources, which are intermittent, make the electricity difficult to regulate.



The battery can ensure a stable output of electricity and help promote the use of clean energy from being an auxiliary to a dominant power-generation source.



In the pilot, the battery displayed 100 percent recharge rate and safety performance.



The team has applied for 10 national patents for the battery.



The research was launched under a contract signed between the institute and Baoding Fengfan Co under the China Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group in 2015.



For the next step, the two sides will start to develop a kilowatt-level and a megawatt-level lead-carbon battery energy storage system for renewable energy projects as its first industrial applications.





