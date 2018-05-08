Chinese investors welcome: Detroit mayor

Detroit welcomes Chinese investment and is trying to reintroduce the city to China, Mayor Mike Duggan said on Monday during the opening of Michigan China Week.



Duggan said the city experienced years of decline but is now making a very rapid comeback. Residents are moving in and it is a good time to invest in the city.



The city wants to reintroduce itself to Chinese business leaders and let them know about the opportunities, he said.



Kerry Hammer, CEO of Paslin, a Michigan auto parts supplier founded in 1937, said business ties with China have been very beneficial to his company, allowing it to do things at lower costs and make its products more competitive.



According to the Michigan-China Innovation Center, Michigan is home to more than 300 Chinese companies that represent more than $4 billion of investment and more than 6,000 jobs.



The government of Michigan has led several missions to China to promote exports and tourism and attract investments.





