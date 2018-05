Cross-border yuan use

China will continue to expand cross-border use of the yuan this year, according to a top official from the central bank.



The global use of the yuan is one highlight of China's financial reforms over about a decade, Pan Gongsheng, deputy head of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, said at a meeting Monday.



Pan said that China would gradually make the yuan capital account convertible, consolidate market-oriented interest rate reform.