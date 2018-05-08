US reproductive health companies eye nation’s huge ART market

US reproductive health companies are keen to venture into the "huge and very underserved" assisted reproductive technology (ART) market in China.
China presents a unique opportunity for US reproductive health companies as infertility patients in the country are expected to reach 40 million over the next two years, said Kevin Doody, chairman of the Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), at a reception hosted by the Chinese Medical Doctor Association (CMDA) and Global Fertility & Genetics (GFG) Inc in New York.
SART has already worked with CMDA in an initiative to advance the standards of practice of ART and related services in China, he said.
The primary organization of professionals dedicated to the practice of ART in the US has also agreed to work with the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to find ways of integrating eastern and western approaches for better ART care, Doody said.
"Our intention is to have GFG and INVO Bioscience to work with an exclusive agreement [in South China's Hainan Province]," said Katie Karloff, co-founder of INVO Bioscience, in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency after the reception.
"The exclusivity will be for three years initially and we are working out milestone for continued exclusivity.
"The China market is huge and very underserved. INVO will provide initial devices free to get started and get some clinical data," Karloff said.
Karloff said Doody will be training the physicians and embryologists from GFG in New York so that they will be prepared to train physicians and embryologists in Hainan.
Hainan Boao
Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, the first of its kind in China, is the best place for the potential collaboration and communication between Chinese and US medical institutions in the field of reproductive health, said Bo Hu, chairman of the CMDA's health management and health insurance professional committee. Bo is also the chairman of the Ciming Boao International Hospital.
The Boao Lecheng pilot zone is a demonstration project for China's healthcare reform. It offers nine preferential policies, such as special permission for importing medical technology, medical equipment and medicine, under which foreign companies will be able to set up medical organizations and foreign medications can enjoy a special import tariff.