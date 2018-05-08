Japan and North Korea should talk, suggests South Korean president

Japan and North Korea
should begin talks to normalize relations between the two countries and contribute to peace and stability in the region, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
told a Japanese newspaper on Tuesday.
"In particular, I think dialogue between Japan and North Korea should be resumed," Moon said in the interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun.
"If Japan-North Korea relations are normalized, that would greatly contribute to peace and security in Northeast Asia beyond the Korean Peninsula
," he said in written answers to questions submitted by the newspaper.
At Moon's summit last month with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
, both sides agreed to work towards denuclearization. Kim said during that meeting he was "ready to have a dialogue with Japan anytime," Moon told the newspaper.
Tokyo has called Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs the toughest security threat facing Japan since World War II.
"There is no change to our stance that we aim to resolve the abduction issue and end North Korea's nuclear and missile programs before we attempt to normalize diplomatic relations with Pyongyang," an official at Japan's foreign ministry said.
Moon's interview was conducted ahead of a summit on Wednesday between Moon, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo.
North Korea was expected to be high on the agenda but a Chinese diplomat said last week the talks were about regional cooperation and not focused on the Korean Peninsula.
In the interview, Moon said Kim's desire for "complete denuclearization" laid the groundwork for the future summit between the United States and North Korea, although it remained to be seen if concrete steps were agreed at the talks.
Trump has said he will maintain sanctions and pressure on the North and "not repeat the mistakes of past administrations," and added that his tough stance had led to the breakthrough.
Moon said Kim was "a very open and practical person" and both leaders had a mutual goal for the denuclearization of the peninsula.