National Rifle Association picks Oliver North as leader

Oliver North, a key figure in the Iran-Contra arms sale scandal under US president Ronald Reagan, is set to become the next president of the National Rifle Association gun lobby.



North was convicted on three charges in connection with the Iran-Contra scheme, under which money from arms sales to Tehran was funneled to rebels in Nicaragua, but the convictions were later overturned.



The NRA said that its board had approved North's candidacy on Monday and that he would take over as president in the next few weeks, after current president Pete Brownell chose not to seek a second term.



"Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader," NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre said in a statement. "In these times, I can think of no one better suited to serve as our president."



"This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became president of our association," LaPierre said, referring to the Hollywood star who held the post from 1998 to 2003.



After retiring from the US Marine Corps as a lieutenant colonel, North, now 74, authored several best-selling books and worked as a conservative commentator on Fox News.



He is leaving Fox effective immediately, according to the NRA.



While assigned to the National Security Council in the 1980s, North was involved in the Iran-Contra affair, an international arms sale scandal about which he lied to Congress.





