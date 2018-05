Schoolgirls hold a silent protest in Ranchi on Tuesday against the rape of two teenage girls in the Chatra and Pakur districts of Jharkhand, India. A 17-year-old was battling for her life after being raped and set on fire, the second such case in the same eastern state of Jharkhand and on the same day, May 3, as a 16-year-old was raped and burned to death. Photo: AFP