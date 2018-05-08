Trump to announce Iran deal decision

US President Donald Trump was set to announce on Tuesday (US time) whether he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal or stay in and work with European allies who have struggled to persuade him that it has successfully halted Iran's nuclear ambitions.



Trump has consistently threatened to pull out of the 2015 agreement because it does not address Iran's ballistic missile program or its role in wars in Syria and Yemen, and does not permanently prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.



European leaders have warned that a US withdrawal would undo years of work that led to and sustained a landmark deal that has kept nuclear weapons out of Iran's hands.



It could also ratchet up tensions in a region riven with interrelated conflicts, including the multi-layered conflict in Syria where Iran's presence has brought it into conflict with Israel. It will also impact oil markets due to Iran's role as a major exporter.



"This deal... is a factor of peace and stabilization in a very eruptive region," French Defence Minister Florence Parly told RTL radio.



Trump, in a tweet on Monday, said he would make the announcement at 2 pm.



Iran suggested its economy would not be hurt whatever happened, but its rial was near record lows against the dollar in the free market as Iranians tried to buy hard currency, fearing financial turmoil if Trump quits the deal. "We are prepared for all scenarios. If America pulls out of the deal, our economy will not be impacted," central bank chief Valiollah Seif said.



"One man in one country might create some problems for us for a few months, but we will overcome those problems," President Hassan Rouhani said in televised remarks.



"If we are under sanctions or not, we should stand on our own feet. This is very important for the development of our country," Rouhani said.



A senior US official close to the process said France, Germany and Britain had moved significantly to address Trump's concerns over the ballistic missile program, the terms under which international inspectors visit suspect Iranian sites and "sunset" clauses under which some terms of the deal expire.



But it was not clear whether those last-ditch efforts had made enough progress to persuade Trump to stay in the pact.



A senior French official appeared unconvinced about a possible meeting of minds between Trump and the Europeans.



"I think in Washington it was quite clear the president was convinced that Trump was heading to a negative decision so we have been preparing more aggressively the hypotheses of a partial or total pullout," the official said.



The Iran deal, negotiated during the administration of Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.



