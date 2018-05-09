Xi stresses importance of trade cooperation in ties in phone conversation with Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump by phone on Tuesday that China-US relations are at a crucial period.

China Central Television reported that Xi also informed Trump that he pays great attention to the development of bilateral ties, and cherishes sound working relationship with Trump.

Xi urged the US to carry forward the consensuses reached during Trump's visit to Beijing and maintain exchanges on multiple levels on the basis of mutual respect and benefits, and focus on cooperation and manage disputes, so as to push bilateral relations steadily and healthily.

Xi stressed that trade cooperation is a stabilizing factor in bilateral relations. China and the US held candid, efficient and constructive trade negotiations in Beijing last week, and should keep exchanges in order to find the proper solutions to disputes and achieve a win-win result, Xi told Trump.

Trump said the US is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and properly manage trade problems.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Korean Peninsula. Xi reiterated China's position on the peninsula issue and emphasized that China supports the meeting of the US and North Korean leaders.

Xi said he hopes that the US and North Korea will build mutual trust, move ahead step by step and resolve their concerns through meetings and negotiations. North Korea's concerns over security should be given consideration, Xi added. He also said that China is willing to continue playing an active role in realizing the denuclearization of the peninsula and long-term stability of the region.

Trump said that the US appreciates the important role China plays and will continue to work with China on the peninsula issue.

Global Times