China-Hungary friendship week kicks off in Liaoning

A choir composed of children from China and Hungary performed the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower" in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning province, on Tuesday.
"What a beautiful jasmine flower. This beauty in full bloom scents the air," they sang.
Their performance drew applause from the audience and kicked off the China (Liaoning) Hungary Friendship Week, which will bring Hungarian music, movies, handicrafts and traditional food to Liaoning.
Music helped people bridge language and culture gaps to learn about happiness and sorrow, said Dr. Szonja Buslig, counselor of the Hungarian Cultural Institute Beijing.
The counselor encouraged Chinese children to participate in the 2018 Chinese and Hungarian Children's Ballads Singing Contest, with the help of the cultural institute, to learn more about Hungarian music.
Cultural exchange between Hungary and China has been on the rise since Hungarian policies are compatible with the Belt and Road
Initiative, according to Mate Pesti, ambassador of Hungary to China.
Cultural cooperation between the two countries will flourish and the friendship has been passed on to the next generation, said the ambassador.
The Friendship Week is hosted by Liaoning Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.