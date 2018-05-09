Israel's army orders residents to prepare shelters in Golan Heights

The Israeli military on Tuesday night ordered residents in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights to open the shelters, amidst "irregular activity" in Syria.



An official statement by the military spokesperson said that local authorities in the area near the border with Syria were instructed to unlock and prepare the shelters. It also requested the residents to stay alert for further instructions if necessary.



Additionally, "defense systems have been deployed and Israel Defense Forces troops are on high alert for an attack," the statement read.



The move came following the "identification of irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria," the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson warned that the army "is prepared for various scenarios and warns that any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response."

