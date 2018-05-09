Ireland 'greatly disappointed' with US decision on Iran nuke dear

Ireland on Tuesday expressed great disappointment with the US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and called on the Trump administration to reconsider the decision.



"I am greatly disappointed by the US announcement that it is withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran (JCPOA)," said Simon Coveney, Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.



"Ireland and our EU partners, and a very broad spectrum of international opinion have made clear that we believe the JCPOA was a significant diplomatic achievement, and that all parties to it should implement it in full."



"I hope that the United States will reconsider this decision," said Coveney in a statement on the website of the country's foreign ministry.



"I hope that all other parties to the agreement, including Iran but also the EU and others, will continue to implement the agreement. The Middle East, and the world, are safer and more stable with this agreement in operation," he added.



US President Donald Trump said in a televised speech that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers, including EU heavyweights Britain, France and Germany.



Trump added he will not sign the waiver of nuke-related sanctions against Iran. Trump said the agreement, struck under his predecessor Barack Obama's administration, does not address Iran's ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 or its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.



The 2015 deal eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

