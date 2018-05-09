Turkey says US decision on Iran nuclear deal will cause instability, new conflicts

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin on Tuesday criticized the US decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal, saying the unilateral move would bring to the region instability and new conflicts.



On his Twitter account, Kalin said the multilateral Iran nuclear deal will continue thanks to the other countries' participation.



Turkey will resolutely oppose all forms of nuclear weapons, he added.



On Tuesday, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told CNN Turk broadcaster that Turkey will continue its trade with Iran within a possible framework.

