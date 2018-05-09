UN chief voices concern over US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general, reads out UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' statement concerning the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal at the UN headquarters in New York, on May 8, 2018. Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's decision to pull his country out of the Iran nuclear deal."I am deeply concerned by today's announcement that the United States will be withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and will begin reinstating US sanctions (against Iran)," said Guterres in a statement, using the official name of the July 2015 agreement between Iran and the six world powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States."I call on other JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the JCPOA and on all other (UN) member states to support this agreement," said Guterres."I have consistently reiterated that the JCPOA represents a major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy and has contributed to regional and international peace and security."It is essential that all concerns regarding the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal be addressed through the mechanisms established in the agreement, while issues not directly related to the deal should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments, said Guterres.Trump on Tuesday announced that his country will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama, and will reinstate economic sanctions against Tehran."We cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement," said Trump in a televised speech at the White House.His remarks are in contrary to conclusions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, that Tehran has in general abided by the agreement, under which Iran agreed to limit its uranium-enrichment capacities in exchange for sanctions relief.