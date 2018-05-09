Syrian air defenses destroy 2 Israeli missiles near Damascus

The Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli missile strike in the capital Damascus' southern town of Kisweh on Tuesday evening, destroying two missiles.



The attack was launched amid heightened tension between Iran and Israel, following the US withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal, according to the state TV.



The state TV said explosions were heard in Kisweh on Tuesday evening and it turned out to be the results of the Israeli strike.



It aired a still image showing fire emerging from Kisweh, saying that it was the air defenses responding to and destroying the Israeli missiles.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-funded Alarabiya TV said the Israelis targeted an Iranian base in Kisweh.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemned the US withdrawal from the deal, noting that it reflects the US lack of commitment to its international agreements.



It said the international reactions that condemned the US withdrawal from the deal prove the "international isolation" of the United States and its wrong policies which would increase the tension in the region and the world.



The decision of US President Donald Trump to quit the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran pushed Israel to go on high alert over Syria, as Israel has reportedly instructed local authorities in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to prepare bomb shelters in case of any Iranian offensive.



Israel struck Syrian military positions last month. Iranian military experts were reportedly killed and have been repeatedly warned that Israel will not tolerate any Iranian military influence in Syria.



Israel welcomed the US decision to withdraw from the deal, and it is believed to be the main drive behind the US decision.

