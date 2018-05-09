Syria condemns US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Syria's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the US decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal, according to state news agency SANA.



It said the international reactions that condemned the US withdrawal from the deal prove the "international isolation" of the US and its mistaken policies that would increase the tension in the region and the world.



It added that the US move proves again the lack of credibility and commitment by the US to the international agreements.



The ministry stressed the Syrian government's full solidarity with Iran and voiced confidence in the Iranian ability to surpass the repercussions of the US stance, "which affects the security and stability in the region and the world."



US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015.



In a televised speech, Trump announced the exit, adding he will not sign the waiver of nuke-related sanctions against Iran.

