71st Cannes Film Festival held in Cannes, France

Actress Li Yuchun attends the screening of film "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is held from May 8 to May 19. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Jury president Cate Blanchett attends the screening of film "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is held from May 8 to May 19. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

Actress Ma Su attends the screening of film "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is held from May 8 to May 19. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Actress Penelope Cruz attends the screening of film "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is held from May 8 to May 19. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

Actress Fan Bingbing attends the screening of film "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is held from May 8 to May 19. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Actor Wu Jianfei (1st L, Center), actress Miao Miao (2nd L, Center) and actor Aaron Kwok (3rd L, Center) pose on the red carpet during the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is held from May 8 to May 19. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

US actress Julianne Moore attends the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

French actress Frederique Bel attends the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Staff of the film "Everybody Knows" attend the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Cate Blanchett (5th L, Front), the jury's president, and jury members attend the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

French actress Geraldine Nakache attends the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Cate Blanchett (5th L, Front), the jury's president, and other jury members attend the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the opening gala of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 8, 2018. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on May 8, 2018 shows the Palais des Festivals and posters of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France. The 71st Cannes International Film Festival rose its curtain on Tuesday with a gathering of movie industry professionals and cinema stars headed from all over the world to the French Riviera. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)