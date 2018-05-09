EU to extend about 3 mln USD grant aid to Myanmar for promoting education

The European Union (EU) will extend a grant aid of 221 million euros (294 million US dollars) to Myanmar for promoting the country's quality education, Myanmar News Agency reported Wednesday.
EU's decision was announced by its ambassador to Myanmar Kristian Schmidt in his message of greeting at the Europe Day ceremony held in Nay Pyi Taw late on Tuesday.
He said the grant is channelled directly to the Ministry of Education
to dramatically improve Myanmar's education outcome.
EU has voiced strategic support of Myanmar's reform soon after the incumbent government took office in 2016, pledging to cooperate with Myanmar to strengthen democracy, good governance, rule of law, peace, national reconciliation and human rights to tackle poverty and to boost trade and investment.
EU also voiced support of the implementation of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development to stimulate European business interest through the conclusion of an Investment Protection Agreement to enhance cooperation with Myanmar as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) for strengthening the regional integration process and EU's enhanced partnership with ASEAN.