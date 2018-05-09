UN chief hails Lebanon's parliamentary elections

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday congratulated Lebanon on holding parliamentary elections, the first since 2009.



Sunday's elections represent a vital step in strengthening Lebanon's state institutions and consolidating its democratic tradition, said Guterres' spokesman in a statement.



The secretary-general looked forward to the formation of a new government and called on Lebanese political leaders to work in a spirit of unity and with a view to furthering the ambitious agenda set out by Lebanon and its international partners, said the statement.



The United Nations continues to support Lebanon and its sovereignty, stability, and political independence, it said.

