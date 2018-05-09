Death toll from suicide attack on Libyan army checkpoint rises to 4

The death toll from a suicide attack at a checkpoint of the Libyan eastern-based army on Tuesday has risen to four, according to a military source.



The explosion near Sirte, some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli, killed two soldiers and two civilians and injured six others, the source told Xinhua late Tuesday.



"The attack was carried out by three car bombs ...(which were) driven by suicide bombers towards the military checkpoint," the source said, confirmed that two of the attackers were killed.



The source added that the attack is likely to be carried out by the Islamic State (IS), who claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past.

