Training aircraft crashes in Lahore, eastern Pakistan

Rescuers work at the crash site of a training aircraft in Lahore, eastern Pakistan, May 8, 2018. The pilot and trainee pilot of a training aircraft survived with minor injuries after their aircraft crashed in Lahore on Tuesday, local media reported. (Xinhua/Sajjad)

People gather at the crash site of a training aircraft in Lahore, eastern Pakistan, May 8, 2018. The pilot and trainee pilot of a training aircraft survived with minor injuries after their aircraft crashed in Lahore on Tuesday, local media reported. (Xinhua/Sajjad)