World Thalassemia Day marked in Pakistan, India

A Pakistani patient suffering from thalassemia receives blood at a medical center on World Thalassemia Day in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on May 8, 2018. Thalassemia, also called Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited and non-infectious blood disorder. (Xinhua/Jamil Ahmed)

Pakistani men donate blood at a medical center on World Thalassemia Day in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on May 8, 2018. Thalassemia, also called Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited and non-infectious blood disorder. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

Pakistani patients suffering from thalassemia receive medical treatment at a medical center on the World Thalassemia Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 8, 2018. Thalassemia, also called Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited and non-infectious blood disorder. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani patients suffering from thalassemia receive medical treatment at a medical center on the World Thalassemia Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 8, 2018. Thalassemia, also called Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited and non-infectious blood disorder. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People participate in an awareness campaign for Thalassaemia disease on the World Thalassaemia Day near Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal on May 8, 2018. Thalassemia, also called Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited and non-infectious blood disorder. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Pakistani patient suffering from thalassemia receives blood at a medical center on the World Thalassemia Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 8, 2018. Thalassemia, also called Mediterranean anemia, is an inherited and non-infectious blood disorder. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)