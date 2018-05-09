Monkeys drink juice on hot day in Kathmandu, Nepal

A baby monkey looks on as its mother drinks a glass of juice taken from visitors on a hot day at the premises of Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 8, 2018. Kathmandu valley is gradually facing an unprecedented and premature heat wave since Tuesday.(Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

