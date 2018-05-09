12th Special Operations Forces Exhibition kicks off in Jordan

The 12th Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX) 2018 kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of more than 350 companies from 35 countries, the state-run Petra news agency reported.



King Abdullah II of Jordan opened the exhibition, where several defence industries are taking part and displaying latest technologies and weapons.



Several military drills were conducted on Tuesday during the exhibition with the participation of several units of the Jordanian army.



The event represents the biggest defence exhibition focused on special operations and national security in the Middle East and North Africa, SOFEX Director Amer Tabaa said in a speech at the opening.



All equipment and machinery used by special operations, peacekeeping and security forces, in addition to defence facilities and field training are on display.



SOFEX offers a global platform for dialogue for countries seeking international peace and security, the director said, noting that the event is held under the direct supervision of HRH Prince Feisal and with the support of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) and all security apparatuses.



The 75,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor exhibition space attracts exhibitors and national pavilions from all corners of the globe, including 14 Chinese companies such as China Aerospace Long-March International Trade Co. Ltd (ALIT) and China National Precision Machinery Import & Export Corporation, according to the official website of SOFEX.



This year's version will attract 99 official delegations of over 400 members from 53 countries, according to Petra.



SOFEX has been held biannually since its establishment in 1996.

