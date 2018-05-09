China International Defence Electronics Exhibition opens

Wang Ying, the director and general manager of China Electronics International Exhibition & Advertising Co.,Ltd, gives an introductory speech during the event. Photo: Courtesy of CIDEX







The 11th China International Defence Electronics Exhibition (CIDEX) took place at the China International Exhibition Center from May 7 to 9. The exhibition drew wide attention as a showcase of the latest innovation in military equipment both at home and abroad.



Supported by the Central Military Commission of China's equipment development department and organized by China Electronics Technology Group Company and China Electronics Corporation, the exhibition assembled some 400 exhibitors from over 15 countries and regions, including the US, Germany, Swiss, Israel and Japan, in a 40,000 square meter exhibition hall. Representatives and military attachés from dozens of countries also attended.



Since it was established, CIDEX has gained a reputation worldwide for its close attention to the latest technologies, its leadership in the electronic defense industries, and its combination of military development and public attachment.



The 2018 exhibition had many themed sections, including one on the Belt and Road initiative where buyers from Belt and Road countries could meet with the exhibitors for future cooperation.



This year also saw record participation from local and international private companies as both traditional companies like Lenovo and start-up companies like Efy Technology came out in their numbers to showcase their latest technology.



Some of the coolest innovations on display were the Anti-UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) defense system, an unmanned helicopter system, live-fire training remote-measuring systems, situational screen for joint operations and visualization systems.



International technology companies such as Rohde & Schwarz, Kontron, and National Instruments have been CIDEX exhibitors for years and did not disappoint with their participation this year. The event also saw newcomers like French radio communications software providers ATDI and US-based electrical connection and protection solutions company nVent.



Four large forums focusing on themes ranging from an electronic confrontation in the process of counter-terrorism to surveying and mapping geographic information technology and equipment were also held at the event.



