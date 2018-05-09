China remains Philippines' biggest source of imports in March

China remains the biggest source of imports with 15.3 percent share in March, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday.



Import bills from the top 10 countries for imports in March amounted to 6.14 billion US dollars or 75.6 percent share of the total, the PSA said.



"China was the country's biggest source of imports with 15.3 percent share in March 2018. Import payments to China stood at 1.24 billion US dollars, posting a decrease of 12.0 percent from 1.41 billion US dollars in March 2017," the PSA said in a statement.



Japan, including Okinawa, placed the second, accounted for 11.0 percent and an import value of 891.21 million US dollars.



South Korea ranked the third with imports valued at 830.88 million US dollars, contributing a share of 10.2 percent.



The United States, including Alaska and Hawaii placed fourth with imports valued at 624.51 million US dollars.



Other countries rounding the list of major sources of imports in March were Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia.



The PSA also said that total exports receipt recorded by the Philippines' top 10 market destinations in March amounted to 4.64 billion US dollars or 84.2 percent share of the total.

