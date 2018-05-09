Construction of bridge crossing Yangtze River underway in Wuhan, C China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/9 14:09:01

Workers install wire netting upon catwalk for construction of a bridge crossing the Yangtze River in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, May 8, 2018. The 4.13-km double-deck road suspension bridge was built across China's longest river, the Yangtze. (Xinhua/Ke Hao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
