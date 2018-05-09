View of ecological landscapes in Laoting County, N China's Hebei

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2018 shows tourists visiting a garden of a museum in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. The County has, in recent years, carried out a series of ecological projects to improve local people's living environment. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Tourists take photos amid flowers at an ecological landscape area in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, May 8, 2018. The County has, in recent years, carried out a series of ecological projects to improve local people's living environment. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2018 shows tourists taking photos amid flowers at an ecological landscape area in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province. The County has, in recent years, carried out a series of ecological projects to improve local people's living environment. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)