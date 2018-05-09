73rd anniversary of end of World War II marked in Bucharest, Romania

An officer stands in attention during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A woman places a carnation on a tomb stone at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A carnation is seen on the tomb stones at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

An officer looks at tomb stones at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

Carnations are seen on the tomb stones at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

Romanian honour guard soldiers stand in attention during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A veteran attends ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II at the World War II Soviet Union heroes cemetery in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2018. Members of Russian community and former Soviet states community in Romania as well as local authorities took part in the ceremonies. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)