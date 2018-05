Indian artist Amit Modak shows a mini portrait of Rabindranath Tagore made of colors and glue on a one rupee coin to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Nobel laureate in Agartala, capital of the northeastern state of Tripura, India, May 8, 2018. Tagore was the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize for his collection of poems "Geetanjali" in 1913. (Xinhua)