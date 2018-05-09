Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"If foreigners are looking for the west gate of the park, they will definitely be shocked by the translation."So said a tourist who visited the Yuan Dynasty Ruins Park in Haidian district about the poor translations on some of the signs in the park. "West gate" was translated as "Simon." Poorly translated signs have become a hot topic on Chinese social media after officials asked members of the public to help them identify poorly translated signs as the city prepares for the Winter Olympic Games. Yinbo Deyue, a scenic spot in the park, has three different English translations. The signboard at the scenic spot reads, "Moon's Reflection in the Silver Wave." However, a sign to the southwest of the park has it as "Moon in the Silver Wave," and another board in the northwest of the park has it as "Moon? In the Silver Wave." A woman who usually visits the park said she did not pay much attention to the translations on the signs in the past, but when she saw "Simon" being used to direct people to the west gate, she felt embarrassed. The Haidian forestry bureau has opened an investigation into the matter and will take measures to correct the signs in time. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)