Figuratively speaking

1,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($157) that a man stole from an old woman surnamed Liu. Liu, who lives in Chaoyang district, said the man approached her on the street and was very polite to her. She said he asked about her family background and appeared to care about her well-being. Liu has no children and was touched by the man's behavior, so she decided to take him home. However, the minute the man arrived at her home, he forced Liu to tell him the password for her bank card and beat her up. The man took 1,000 yuan in cash and left. Liu called the police who arrested the man within seven hours. He was detained by Chaoyang police.



12 - the number of gaps in a 600-meter-long road safety barrier on a section of Chengshousi Lu in Chaoyang district. The widest gap is about seven meters long. Many pedestrians go through the gap to jaywalk. According to a witness, more than 10 pedestrians go through the opening every five minutes. If they don't take the "shortcut," they need to walk about 300 meters to the opposite side of the road, the witness explained. The authorities have started to rectify the matter.



5,610 - the amount of money in yuan that the Fangshang District People's Court told a man surnamed Zhang to compensate another man surnamed Zhao recently. Zhang was passing Zhao's house in Liangxiang, Fangshan district on his way to work when he saw many catkins and lit them. The fire from the lit catkins destroyed trees that belong to Zhao, who sued Zhang for compensation of about 20,000 yuan.



36 - the number of employees that were dispatched to help restore the electricity to households near a crossroad in Xicheng district after an electric power pole was knocked down. The downed pole plunged many homes into darkness, and several bus routes were also affected. The power supply was restored quickly, and the person who was suspected of knocking down the utility pole was also found. According to the police, a cement truck working on a construction site nearby hit the pole by accident when it was backing up.





