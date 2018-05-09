India's largest car maker recalls over 52,000 vehicles to fix brakes

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 52,000 vehicles to fix faulty brakes.



In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India has said that it will undertake a "service campaign" for its new Swift and Baleno models to inspect for a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose.



The campaign would cover 52,686 Swift and Baleno cars manufactured between Dec. 1, 2017, and March 16, 2018, according to the statement released on Tuesday.



Both Swift and Baleno are said to be the company's popular-selling models.



Maruti Suzuki, which is majority owned by the Japanese parent company, is India's largest car manufacturer with a 50 percent share of the country's booming car market.



However, it's not only Maruti Suzuki that has recalled cars this year.



Auto companies in India have recalled 118,000 two-wheelers and cars this year, a figure which is higher than in the entire 2017, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

