Senior CPC official meets South African Communist Party delegation

Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation from the South African Communist Party (SACP) led by its General Secretary Blade Nzimande on Wednesday.



Huang, who is also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said Marxism has significantly advanced human civilization and still has great influence in the world, quoting the remarks made by Xi Jingping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at last Friday's conference marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx.

Noting the CPC and SACP are both Marxist parties, Huang said the two parties should strengthen exchange and cooperation to further advance relations between the two parties and countries.



Nzimande said the SACP stands ready to expand cooperation with the CPC to elevate bilateral ties.

