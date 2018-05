Buildings are shrouded in heavy dust in Hawalli Governorate of Kuwait May 9, 2018. A heavy sand storm engulfed Hawalli Governorate on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Buildings are shrouded in heavy dust in Hawalli Governorate of Kuwait May 9, 2018. A heavy sand storm engulfed Hawalli Governorate on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)