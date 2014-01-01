Aviation video suggests China has developed new long-range bomber

China revealed what military specialists believe could be a new long-range bomber for the first time to the public, showing that China has the ability to develop such aircraft.



A video, A Major Power Takes Off, released by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Tuesday, shows the front outline of the long-range bomber as the video is about to finish. The flying-wing bomber was covered by a blanket, with only its outline visible.



The video was released to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Group.



Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the aircraft is possibly a new long-range bomber, similar to the US B-2 stealth bomber.



From the video, it's hard to determine the precise parameters of the bomber, but referring to other countries' aircraft, China's long-range bomber should have a range of at least 12,000 kilometers and 20 tons of storecarrying capacity, Fu Qianshao, an air defense expert, told the Global Times.



The bomber likely has prominent stealth defense capability and a better performance than the B-2, Fu said.



China has no obstacles in developing the flying wing long-range bomber and AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Group has a great deal of aircraft manufacturing experience, experts noted.



Fu said the bomber was shown to the public before being officially announced, which demonstrates that China possesses mature technology for developing long-range bombers and has confidence in the aviation field.



The new bomber will enhance the strategic strike capability of air force, analysts noted.



