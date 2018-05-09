China-Uganda relations enter new era, says Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang said here the relationship between the two countries has entered a new era, with 2018 expected to be a fruitful year for both sides.



Zheng made the remarks in Uganda's capital on Tuesday during the launch of a new magazine, New Era, which will be published by Uganda's leading daily -- New Vision -- on a monthly basis.



"As a matter of fact, China-Uganda relations have entered a new era as well. This year is a year of harvest for our relations. The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Isimba Hydropower Station, Karuma Hydropower Station and other major projects will either be completed or achieve important milestones," the ambassador said.



The four-lane China-built expressway is expected to cut the commuting time from Kampala to the international airport at Entebbe by two hours and 30 minutes. What's more, the Isimba and Karuma dams are expected to produce 180 megawatts and 600 megawatts, respectively. After their completion, Uganda's installed capacity of electricity will be expanded to 1,683 megawatts.



In September, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will take place in Beijing and the ambassador welcomes the Ugandan president to attend the event.



President Yoweri Museveni is welcome to attend the FOCAC summit, he said. "I believe with the joint efforts of our two peoples, China-Uganda relations will be like the Nile River, flowing far and forever," said the ambassador.

