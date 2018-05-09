S.Korea's CJ Logistics opens up Iron Silk Road linking Asia, Europe

CJ Logistics has opened up a multimodal transport service, called Iron Silk Road
, to link Asia to Europe through the Trans-China Railway (TCR) for door-to-door delivery services, the South Korean logistics company said Wednesday.
The Eurasia Bridge Service (EABS) was launched to carry containers, which store goods, in China by truck to a train station. The goods will be moved to Europe using a rail freight transport service, and then will be delivered directly to customers' warehouse or factory.
The South Korean company operates a connecting route that runs through major stations including China's Chengdu, Poland's Lodz, Germany's Nuremberg and the Netherland's Tilburg.
The door-to-door delivery service will be provided using trucks if the end destination is within 400 km.
"Since China is promoting Belt and Road
Initiative, we are also getting more business opportunities. We are planning to expand our rail freight transport services in the future connecting major Eurasian countries and cities," an official with CJ Logistics told Xinhua.
Using TCR will cost one-fifth of air transport and is three times faster than sea transport. Demand for the rail freight transport has been increasing lately because of its low cost and flexibility.
In China, CJ Logistics cooperate with its affiliate Rokin Logistics to provide integrated logistics services to its customers.
The South Korean logistics company planned to expand its rail freight transport by having 52 routes from China to Europe and 74 routes from Europe to China in the future.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding in March with Russia's Fesco to expand its network in Russia and develop trade routes along the Trans-Siberian Railway.