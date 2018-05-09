China-DPRK summit meeting to promote denuclearization, peace on Korean Peninsula: S. Korea Unification Ministry

The latest China-DPRK summit meeting will help promote denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula
, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Wednesday.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, met Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on May 7-8.
South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a routine press briefing that the meeting came at a crucial moment when the Korean Peninsula faces great changes.
Communication and trust-building between leaders of the major countries will be helpful for realizing a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization and building a permanent, firm peace regime on the peninsula, the spokesman said.
The summit meeting in Dalian between Xi and Kim, their second meeting in two months, followed the April 27 inter-Korean summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and came ahead of upcoming summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.