Indian filmstar couple in legal trouble for uniform auction

Famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his actor wife Twinkle Khanna have landed in legal trouble for putting up a uniform resembling an Indian Navy officer for auction.



A group of 21 individuals, including serving and retired defence personnel, have reportedly sent the duo a legal notice asking them to stop the "navy uniform auction."



Akshay Kumar had worn the said uniform in the famous movie "Rustom" based on a real life story of a Indian Navy officer.



In the legal notice, the filmstar-couple has been asked to stop the auction, or legal action would be taken against them.



Akshay Kumar had put up a tweet announcing that the naval officer uniform which he donned in the movie goes up for auction. The bidding was supposedly for raising money for a non-government organization (NGO) which works for animal rescue. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna also shared the tweet on all her social media.



The legal notice said that the uniforms resembling those of armed forces pose "potential threat to national security" as the said uniform, insignia and badges could pass for genuine service clothing and could find their way to anti-national elements who can potentially use it to foment trouble.

