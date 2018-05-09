Iran's parliament urges gov't for "proportional" reaction to US nuke deal exist

Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a motion urging the government for "proportional and reciprocal" response to the US exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), state TV reported.



The motion asks President Hassan Rouhani's government to secure "necessary guarantees" from the remaining signatories to the JCPOA, Mojtaba Zonnour, head of the parliament's nuclear commission was quoted as saying.



If the guarantees by Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China are not met, Iran should resume high-level uranium enrichment, Zonnour said.



US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015.



In a televised speech, Trump announced the exit, adding he will not sign the waiver of nuke-related sanctions against Iran.



On Tuesday, Rouhani said that he has asked the Iranian foreign minister to initiate negotiations with the European partners as well as China and Russia over the measures regarding the fate of the deal.



"Since now, we should examine how the remaining big powers in the accord would deal with it," Rouhani said, adding that "if the deal remains live, we can take steps for the world's peace and security."

