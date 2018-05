Six killed in clash between police and militants in Indonesia's prison

Five policemen and one terrorist prisoner were killed in a riot on Wednesday at a jail on the outskirt of Indonesia's capital, police spokesman Brigadier General M. Iqbal said.



The spokesman said that one police personal is taken hostage by the prisoners.



"The incident leaves five our police fellows dead. We have to shot dead one terrorist who resisted and was trying to take a weapon of a personal," Iqbal told reporters.