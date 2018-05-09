Turkish president says US to "lose" after withdrawing from Iran nuke deal

The United States will be the losing side in terms of its decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.



"The United States will be on the losing side, because they refuse to stick to the deal," Erdogan said, as quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.



"You cannot just simply cancel international agreements as you wish," Erdogan added.



On Tuesday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry criticized Washington's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as "an unfortunate step," stressing that Iran's nuclear program should be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.



US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the United States will pull out of the landmark nuclear agreement in 2015, vowing to re-impose nuclear-related economic penalties on Iran.

