New dance drama 'The Heaven Road on the Snowland' brings the history of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway to the stage

Promotional material for The Heaven Road on the Snowland Photo: Courtesy of Dongfang Nuan

A recent dance drama staged by the Chinese Railway Art Troupe ignited audiences' memories and pride for the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, the highest railroad in the world.The Heaven Road on the Snowland dance drama, which wrapped up its debut weekend on Sunday at Beijing's Erqi Theater, is based on the real stories that took place during the railway's construction.According to Wang Duo, the drama's director, these stories will be portrayed by a family across three generations: the grandfather, a prospector during the very early preparation stage; the father, a technician during the construction era; and the son, a railway operator that works on the railway after it is put into use.Although Wang has been to the Tibet Autonomous Region many times, he still remembers the first time he took the railway to Lhasa."You can experience the four seasons in just one day on the train as well as appreciate changing landscapes from grasslands, snowlands, glaciers and lakes," he said in a press release sent to the Global Times on Monday.Over the last five years, he and his team traveled between Beijing and western cities like Lanzhou to interview many of the workers that constructed the railway."These builders worked on the site for decades, living in the mountains far away from their families. The only thing that they cared about was finishing the railway," he said in the press release.For Wang, the biggest challenge creating the dance drama was how to express the experiences of these workers in a dance performance lacking any dialogue."What I really want is the dancers' real feelings. Take cold as an example: Each person has a different reaction toward the cold weather in Tibet. So I want their natural movements to express that instead of orderly movements, which is not true to life," he said.The drama is scheduled to tour cities along the Qinghai-Tibet railway with its final destination being Lhasa in Tibet.