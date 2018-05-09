Japanese director Shunji Iwai’s first Chinese language movie ‘Last Letter’ releases official posters

A series of posters for Japanese director Shunji Iwai's new work Last Letter was released on Sina Weibo on Tuesday, revealing the upcoming film's lead actress and executive producer.



Featuring the Japanese director, Chinese actress Zhou Xun and Hong Kong director Peter Chan - the film's director, lead actress and executive producer respectively - standing together as they look off into the distance or walking by the ocean, the posters also seem to be paying tribute to Iwai's previous works as they bear a remarkable similarity to the posters for his classic films Love Letter (1995), April Story (1998) and Picnic (1996).



The film will focus on a Chinese woman named Zhihua (Zhou), a key figure to resolving a conflict that has lasted three generations, Chinese media reported.



The release date of the film has yet to be announced.



The series of posters have been circulating on Chinese social media platforms since their debut, sparking discussion about the new film as well as nostalgic memories about the Japanese director's previous works.



"Looking forward to this movie as Shunji Iwai is my favorite director!" wrote Sina Weibo user Xiaoming and Ruby.



"I can still recall the time when I first watched April Story, All About Lily Chou-Chou and Hana & Alice…they are so beautiful and really spark my imagination about being young," wrote netizen Sanjing_M.



Iwai is a well-known name in China as his films including Love Letter, Hana & Alice (2004) and All About Lily Chou-Chou (2001) number among the best cinematic memories shared by Chinese movie lovers born in 1980s and 1990s.





