Saudi Arabia intercepts 2 ballistic missiles fired from Yemen towards Riyadh

Saudi air forces intercepted on Wednesday two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen towards Saudi capital Riyadh, Al Arabiya reported.



Four consecutive loud booms were heard in Riyadh on Wednesday, witnesses were reported as saying. In recent months, the militias have targeted the Saudi capital several times.



Besides Riyadh, the border cities with Yemen, such as Jazan and Najran are the most hit by such attacks with casualties and damages to the properties.



Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition in a war in Yemen against the rebels in support of exiled Yemeni government led by Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

