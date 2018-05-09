Happy birthday:



Take note of your surroundings today. A detail that others have overlooked will lead to an amazing opportunity. Take some time out tonight to get away from it all by diving into a good book or TV series. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 5, 11, 15.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A troubling situation may prove more difficult than you imagined. Although you may want to just walk away from it all, that will only end up making everything worse. Your best bet is to stay in the fight and do everything you can to win. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Life is about to throw some major challenges your way. Fortunately, you are a survivor. No matter what trouble you must deal with, you will eventually find a way to succeed. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Don't waste your energy trying to argue with someone who has already made up their mind. Don't hesitate to break off and head down your own path. A relationship matter will require your attention tonight. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Emotions will cloud your judgement if you are not careful. Your best bet will be to approach things as objectively as you can. Reason and critical thinking will be your most valuable tools. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Feel free to let your mind wander today. Your creative energies are reaching their peak, allowing you to come up with imaginative ideas that wouldn't occur to you under normal conditions. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Take care to not let recent events change the person you are at your core. It will be all too easy to fall into despair, so make sure you surround yourself with people who will provide you with positive energy. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Some difficult challenges will put a long-term friendship to the test today. Try to give others the benefit of the doubt and don't judge them too harshly. Your luck is on the rise when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A long stressful day may make you want to curl up under the blankets. Go ahead and use your free time tonight to relax and recharge your spiritual batteries. A major investment is about to return a tidy profit. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your warm and funny nature will make you a hit at any social gathering. This will be a good time to meet new people and establish some useful connections. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to artistic pursuits. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If the same old routine has your thirsty for something new, it might be time to take things in a radical new direction. Do ahead and throw caution to the wind tonight, and just follow wherever your instincts take you. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



The choices you make today will have a long-lasting impact on your life, so make sure you proceed carefully. If you feel you're not getting enough respect at work, ask for more responsibilities. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It's time to enjoy some "me time." Put aside your worries and just focus on having fun. Do not hesitate to strike up a conversation with someone who catches your eye. ✭✭✭✭