The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin holds a spectacular wedding fair

A sample table setting at the fair Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

In late April, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin held a wedding fair themed Royal Romance, Lifetime Commitment, bringing a romantic and artistic fairy-tale wedding feast to newlyweds. The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin invited around 350 couples and guests from all walks of life to attend an artistic wedding extravaganza in the castle-like hotel.The primary hues of the event were blue, gold and pink. Coupled with the banquet hall's neoclassical design and the hotel's sky garden, the color scheme and warm atmosphere created the feeling of a romantic European wedding.The sky garden ceremony and the timeless Rolls-Royce wedding car were key highlights of the magnificent activity. Other products like the gorgeous wedding dresses, custom-made men's wear, wedding carriages, themed desserts and the reception dinner arrangement were presented to guests one by one, further integrating a sense of style, elegance and romance consistent with the theme of the fair.

Wedding desserts exhibited during the fair Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin also cooperated with luxury brands Cartier and La Prairie to bring a unique and unforgettable experience to guests.The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin is located on Tai'an Avenue in the city's British architectural district. Both its exterior and indoor decor reflect the neoclassical style of Europe, making The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin one of the most elegant and romantic hotels in the city.Famous French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon designed the hotel's 1,050-square-meter pillarless banquet hall. The unique space can be divided into five independent sections that can be combined in different ways to cater to various wedding banquet scales. The spacious and bright front hall just outside the banquet hall is also ideal for a pre-dinner cocktail party.The hotel also has an automobile elevator so that the newlyweds can drive the Rolls-Royce wedding car off the road and directly into the banquet hall, making the wedding banquet that much more special.